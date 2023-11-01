This $150 reduction on the Beats Studio Pro might tempt me to go over ear

Beats is a company known for high-end expensive audio gear and the impressive Beats Studio Pro is no exception. We criticized the price point of these headphones in our Beats Studio Pro review and thought its sound wasn't as good as competitors but $150 off the original price makes them a better deal than before.

Though Black Friday is just around the corner, ensuring more deals will arrive, we don’t expect the Beats Studio Pro to be further reduced than it is right now. A 43% discount is rare, especially for a device sold directly in the Apple store.

Beats Studio Pro $150 off

Beats Studio Pro | $349.99 $199.95 at Amazon A worthwhile deal Designed to pair with Apple products in just a single touch, you can leave the house with them on your head and get listening to music in seconds, even if there are some better choices for a little more cash

AirPods deals: Amazon | B&H Photo | Best Buy | Walmart

Like the AirPods Pro, the Beats Studio Pro come with Active Noise Cancelling to block out noise and Transparency Mode that lets you hear outside sounds with the headphones on. With up to 40 hours of battery life and the ability to get 4 hours of playback from a 10-minute charge, you can leave the house without worrying if they will carry you through your walk or morning commute.

The box also comes with a carrying case, USB-C cable, and 3.5mm analog audio jack giving you lots of different ways to listen to your music. We weren't a huge fan of the carry case but do like that it's included. The Beats Studio Pro is decent for a more casual listener due to its battery life and feel, but falls down for more hardened listeners with its less-than-stellar sound tuning. Voice targeting mics also work well for calls and on-device controls mean you can mute music, hang up a call, and more without thinking about it.

You can put a little more down for a much better audio experience but this is a great deal on a set of Beats.