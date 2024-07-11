This early Prime Day sale sees Amazon’s most popular outdoor security camera get a 62% reduction
Make your house more secure.
If you want to keep a better eye on your property or just want to know who is arriving at the door without having to move, a smart outdoor camera is an easy way to get some peace of mind. Though, with most deals, we’d recommend waiting until Amazon Prime Day arrives next week, a deal on Amazon’s own range of cameras is so good we recommend picking it up now.
The Blink Outdoor 4 3-pack bundle usually retails at $259.99 but, with an Amazon Prime account, you can get it for just $99.99, a $160 saving. If you’ve been thinking about committing to a smart security camera, this is a great way to do so.
Get more secure
Blink Outdoor 4 | $259.99 $99.99 at Amazon
With two years of battery life, motion detection, and the ability to set it up with no wires, not only is the Outdoor 4 easy to install but it’s even easier to use. Just use your iPhone to get a live feed and chat to anyone on the other side.
The one downside to this deal is that, as it is an Amazon product, it doesn’t work with Apple HomeKit. This means you can’t set up automations at home to check on it in regular intervals and can’t connect it to the rest of your smart home. Luckily, given the main purpose is to monitor sections outside of your house, the three that come in this pack are more than enough to set up a perimeter of cameras around all the most important points. If you want to be able to talk to visitors at the door and watch over the garden, you can do both at the same time with this pack. It’s weather-resistant and comes with both a day and night view so you don’t have to worry at night.
If you’re a particularly anxious person, this can give you some peace of mind. It’s also just great if you’re a bit curious about stray animals running through your garden at night.
