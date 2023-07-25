This ultra-rare Apple product will cost you $50k — but it's a pair of sneakers

Iconic auction house Sotheby's is currently hosting the sale of an ultra-rare pair of Omega Sports Apple Computer Sneakers that you can buy right now for $50,000.

The shoes, which are listed as "new in box", were custom-made for Apple employees and given away as a one-time deal at a National Sales conference in the mid 90s. Apple partnered with various brands including Adidas and Nike.

We've seen some pretty interesting Apple sneakers fetch big money before, including one pair that sold for $16,000. However, this $50,000 price tag is a new all-time high for a pair of *checks notes* Apple sneakers.

If the shoe fits

While Sotheby's is usually thought of as an auction house, these sneakers are listed as a buy now item that you can simply add to your bag and pay for, with international shipping available.

"Featuring a predominately white upper, the old school rainbow Apple logo — on both the tongue and lateral quarter — is a standout detail," the listing states. "Having never reached the general public, this particular pair of sneakers is one of the most obscure in existence and highly coveted on the resale market."

If, like some sort of animal, you're planning to buy and wear these, you should know they're a men's US size 10.5. As the BBCnotes, this is the first time a pair has been offered for public sale.

While we've seen some great Apple memorabilia fetch a decent price over the years, including a recent record of $190,000 for an original iPhone, a $50,000 pair of sneakers really takes the cake. Save your money for iPhone 15 instead.

The trainers stand valued as the most expensive Apple Inc. item ever sold on the website. A distant second is marked by an original logo light from an authorized Apple retailer (not even a real Apple store) that sold for $25,000 last year.