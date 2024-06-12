Tim Cook blind ranks his top five Apple products of all time, including one of its most controversial (sort of)

If someone asked you what your favorite Apple product was of all time, what would you say? Probably pretty easy – likely one of the best iPhones. How about your top five? That's a little harder. Well, that's exactly what Tim Cook just did. He ranked his top five Apple products of all time, which included one of the most controversial devices.

In an interview with MKBHD, Tim Cook spoke about Apple Intelligence which was just announced at WWDC 2024. The pair also spoke about AI as a whole, and how it can fit into hardware devices. But in one of the more light-hearted parts of the video, Marques asked Tim Cook to rank his top five Apple products from a blind list.

The full list went as follows:

MacBook Air

iPad

Magic Mouse

iPhone

Vision Pro

Which was Tim Cook's favorite?

Tim Cook didn't actually end up putting the products in a ranked order, despite that being the point. We can assume that comes down to CEO reasons. But he did share some interesting insights into each of the products Marques asked about.

First on the list was the MacBook Air. Cook reminisced about its grand unveiling when Steve Jobs famously pulled it out of an envelope. That dramatic moment wasn’t just a gimmick; it established the MacBook Air as a symbol of sleek, ultra-portable laptops. Next up, the iPad. Cook noted that before Apple entered the scene, tablets were already floating around, but none had made a significant impact. Apple’s aim was never to be first but to be the best, and the iPad exemplifies this philosophy.

Next came the Magic Mouse, which is one of Apple's most controversial products. Often overlooked in favour of flashier gadgets, Cook gave it a nod for its innovative design and ergonomics. But he didn't mention anything about the charging. And then, the iPhone – the device that changed everything. Cook described it as a world-changer, not just for Apple but for the entire tech landscape. From the moment Steve Jobs introduced it as a phone, an iPod, and an internet communicator in one, the iPhone set the stage for the mobile revolution.

Last, but certainly not least, Vision Pro. Cook is clearly smitten with this one, using it for everything from entertainment to multitasking. He’s excited about its potential, particularly in enterprise settings, noting that half of the Fortune 100 companies are already exploring its capabilities. While it would have been interesting to hear Cook's official ranking, it was interesting to hear his thoughts.

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors