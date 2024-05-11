iPhone 16 Pro leak suggests it'll beat your current phone in one surprising new way

The iPhone rumor mill is picking up as we approach the iOS 18 reveal at WWDC 2024, and while we're expecting the usual spec bump for this year's Pro model, a reported Capture button and suite of AI improvements are also expected. The latter could even come from ChatGPT.

A new leak suggests that we may get a significantly brighter device, too. Weibo's Instant Digital [Chinese] has suggested the iPhone 16 Pro will offer 1,200 nits of brightness on its display for SDR content. That's an increase of 20% from the 1,000 nits on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

As noted by 9to5Mac, Instant Digital's most recent leak was proven correct with the new nano-texture glass option for the iPad Pro M4.

(Image credit: Gerald Lynch / Future / Apple)

How bright is too bright?

Given the latest all-singing, all-dancing iPad Pro taps out at 1,000 nits in typical use, that's impressive - especially since that tablet was only announced days ago.

Believe it or not, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 can hit up to 3,000 nits of maximum brightness, but that's likely easier to do with a smaller display.

Brighter displays are a big advantage for smartphones because they make them much easier to read in direct sunlight. And yet, Apple could still be some way behind other manufacturers.

The Oppo Find X7 Pro, for example, has a staggering 4,500 nits for HDR content, but even its SDR rating is 1600 nits - 400 nits more than this leak suggests the iPhone 16 Pro will offer.

