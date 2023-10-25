UK may be next Vision Pro launch location, as 'Briefing Experience Specialist' role at Apple opens up

Following recent reports that Apple is hosting special Apple Vision Pro training for some lucky members of its retail staff, a new job posting in the UK has revealed that Apple’s AR headset could be on its way to the UK next.

Earlier this week, top insider Mark Gurman revealed that Apple has sent a memo to retail store employees asking them to apply for a secretive “product training event” in Cupertino, California.

Lucky chosen staff will be given training before returning to their respective stores to offer the knowledge to their colleagues. While we know Apple Vision Pro is coming to the U.S. next year at the cost of $3,499, the company also seems to be laying the groundwork for a launch across the pond.

Apple VR but Bri’ish

A Linkedin job listing found by iMore reveals Apple is seeking a “briefing experience specialist” for Apple Vision Pro in London, UK. It’s an Apple Sales post focused on enterprise users, suggesting Vision Pro could arrive in the UK for enterprise and business customers either before regular consumers, or alongside.

“The goal of the Enterprise Briefing Experience Specialist is to illustrate the art of the possible for Apple Vision Pro, focused on the enterprise user, the listing states. ”You will design and deliver demonstrations that present the capabilities of the product and its revolutionary new technology. You will also showcase solutions, representative use cases, and transformative user workflows that inspire customer investment in the technology, the visionOS platform, and the product itself.”

Given the enterprise focus, it seems Apple is indeed planning to launch Vision Pro in the UK, but possibly with more of a focus on business use cases. Apple Vision Pro is the company’s first new product line since the Apple Watch and offers AR computing experiences including watching movies and TV shows, gaming, collaboration, communication, and more.

If Vision Pro is coming to the UK, it almost certainly won’t be before it arrives in the U.S., a launch most recently slated for “early 2024”.