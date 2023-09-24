Usher will headline the 2024 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show

Apple has just announced the star of its next Super Bowl halftime show, and it's Usher. Pretty much exactly a year after Apple Music was announced as the new sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show, we now have the announcement of the next one.

Variety is reporting that the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show is set to happen on Sunday, February 11, 2024, with Usher set to perform at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. Usher is set to follow the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show star Rihanna, who famously performed at the show while pregnant.

You'll be able to stream it with Spatial Audio

USHER. LAS VEGAS. APPLE MUSIC HALFTIME SHOW. #SBLVIII

Apple has always had a solid connection with the music industry, and another step in that direction has been the company picking up the title sponsorship for the Super Bowl halftime show. This will only be the second time the company sponsors the show, but it's association with the Super Bowl goes all the way back to the 1984 commercial, which is possibly the most popular Apple commercial of all time.

Speaking about headlining the show, Usher said, "It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon."

You'll be able to stream the Super Bowl halftime show, and that too with Spatial Audio. Apple’s Vice President of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Sports, and Beats, Oliver Schusser, commented, "The Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show is one of the most highly anticipated music events of the year and we’re excited to bring this legendary show to fans all over the world in Spatial Audio, along with tons of exclusive videos, interviews, playlists and so much more across Apple Music."

There will also be other performers as usual, we expect.