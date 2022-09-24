Apple Music is the new sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show

The NFL Super Bowl halftime show is a big deal every year with a ton of musical performances lined up. Now, Apple Music is entering fold as the new sponsor for the halftime show, starting with Super Bowl LVII set for February 2023. Apple Music is following Pepsi, who was the last sponsor of the show. Apple reportedly has a multi-year deal in place.

The New York Times is reporting that this deal is supposed to be worth around $50 million, although the exact terms have not been made public. Discussions have also been happening about Apple trying to get the rights to NFL's Sunday football games, which is a $2.5 billion affair. In the meantime, Apple has won out the rights to the halftime show for now, but that could very well mean that a bigger deal is on the verge of happening.

Apple's relationship with the Super Bowl actually goes back decades. The iconic 1984 Apple ad, which has inspired a ton of ad campaigns ever since, first aired at the Super Bowl. Now that Apple Music is sponsoring the halftime show, given Apple's solid relationships and history with some of the biggest musical acts in the world, we can expect it to put up quite the show.

There are already reports about who could headline the first Apple-sponsored Super Bowl halftime show in 2023. Variety published a report saying Taylor Swift may be headlining the show, although it was sure to note that some sources are claiming otherwise. Multiple other outlets have also reported that Taylor may not headline the show, so we'll have to wait until the announcement to be sure.

Regardless, it's set to be a spectacle, and we'll soon know if Apple bag the rights for more NFL stuff. When the Super Bowl halftime show airs, you should be able to watch it on the best Apple TV or on your iPhone and iPad.