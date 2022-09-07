You can now break your Apple stuff as much as you want with unlimited AppleCare+ repairs

While all eyes were on the new devices that Apple just announced during its Far Out event, the company has quietly made a huge change to the way AppleCare+ works. Now, you can break your devices as many times as you like and get them repaired.

Previously, AppleCare+ only allowed you to claim for accidental damage a couple of times per year. That would be enough for most people, but those most prone to dropping their things would sometimes run out of claims. Not anymore.

AppleCare+ has long been a worthy addition to any iPhone purchase because it covers for accidental drops, and when an iPhone is covered in glass it tends to break pretty easily no matter how careful you are. Now, it's even better than ever.

A huge change

(Image credit: Apple)

The change hasn't been officially announced anywhere beyond the AppleCare+ webpage (opens in new tab), with Apple simply saying that "AppleCare+ now includes unlimited repairs for accidental damage protection." This change applies to iPhones, Macs, Apple Watches, iPads, and other products that can be covered by AppleCare+, although fees still apply. You'll still need to hand over some money depending on what's broken, but now you can do it as many times per year as you might need to.

AppelCare+ includes accidental damage cover as well as additional technical support for those who need it. Apple products come with a standard one-year limited warranty and 90 days of technical support, so anyone wanting to extend either needs to go with AppleCare+.

Apple's move comes following the announcement of the new iPhone 14 lineup as well as the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and refreshed Apple Watch SE. The company also refreshed the AirPods Pro for the first time, too.