You could soon get a payout from Apple's $95 million AppleCare lawsuit
By Stephen Warwick published
Payments notifications are being sent to class members.
Members of a class action lawsuit against Apple that settled to the tune of $95 million are starting to receive notifications that they may soon get a payment from the company as part of the claim.
It follows a settlement last year (opens in new tab) after the company was sued for using remanufactured iPhones and iPads as replacement devices that were not "equivalent to new in performance and reliability." Apple offered $95 million to stop the lawsuit from going to trial and denied any wrongdoing in the case. While this was a small portion of what was originally sought, a trial may have ended up with no settlement money at all.
Customers were asked to exclude or include themselves from the settlement earlier this year (opens in new tab), with anyone who bought AppleCare+ for iPhone and iPad between July 20, 2012, and September 30, 2021 eligible in the class.
Payment pending
Macrumors (opens in new tab) reports that class members are now being sent notifications stating that they are eligible for a payment of $28.90 and that they will be sent a notification before the iPhone 14 (opens in new tab) event.
"As Settlement Administrator for the matter, we're sending you this courtesy email to inform you that by August 30, 2022, you will receive a payment notification email that contains a link to claim your payment electronically," an email sent to one class member reads. "Once you receive that email, you will have until November 28, 2022, to claim your payment."
This means that users should get a notification in the next few days, and will have three months to claim their payment.
Apple has vastly expanded its AppleCare offering in recent years. Notably, the company's AppleCare+ service offers two instances of accidental damage every 12 months, and the option to add theft and loss cover. AppleCare+ is also included as part of the iPhone upgrade program, allowing users to upgrade to its new best iPhone every year for a monthly fee.
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.