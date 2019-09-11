Apple has updated the way AppleCare+ can be bought on iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches. Following the change customers can pay for AppleCare+ via an ongoing subscription, rather than paying upfront.

Apple previously allowed customers to pay for a two or three-year fixed period via monthly payments, but that is no longer available. Instead, the new subscription model doesn't appear to have an end date and could theoretically be used to cover products that are beyond their initial two or three year coverage.

The change was found after an AppleCare+ legal document was updated and then spotted by a 9to5Mac reader.