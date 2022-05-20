In October, we heard Apple was prepping a 27-inch MiniLED monitor that would be released sometime in 2022. Today, Ross Young, the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), took to Twitter to confirm the news. But unfortunately, a production delay means the display won't get released until October.

According to Young, the monitor was originally going to be produced at Quanta in Shanghai, which is currently locked down because of COVID. Because of this, production is being moved to a different location.

On Twitter, DSCC's Young stated:

Apple leak! The 27" MiniLED monitor has been delayed as it was going to be produced at Quanta in Shanghai, which has been locked down. Production is in the process of being moved to a different location and has been delayed. It now looks like an October release.

In March, Apple revealed the Mac Studio. At the same time, it discontinued the 27-inch iMac. At the same time, it also introduced the 27-inch 5K Retina Studio Display, which now sits beside the 32-inch Pro Display XDR.

Though there's no reason to believe Young's tweet isn't accurate, this remains a rumor. This product could be the also rumored next-generation iMac Pro or something else entirely. Stay tuned.