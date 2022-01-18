What you need to know
- Apple has released a new firmware update for the new 3rd generation AirPods.
- Firmware version 4C170 should bring performance improvements and bug fixes.
The 3rd generation AirPods have been blessed with a firmware update today.
As reported by MacRumors, Apple has released a new firmware update for the 3rd generation AirPods. The firmware update, titled version 4C170, should bring performance improvements and bug fixes to Apple's newest earbuds.
Apple today released a new 4C170 firmware update for the AirPods 3, an update from the prior 4C165 that was made available in December.
Apple never lets us know what the purpose of a firmware update is. While they typically do not bring any notable new features to the AirPods lineup, they usually bring some performance improvements and bug fixes.
If you are trying to manually update to the latest firmware version, it's more about luck than anything else. Apple updates AirPods firmware in the background, so there is no way to tap a button and manually initiate the update. However, the update typically occurs when your AirPods and iPhone are charging together, so you try to do that to potentially initiate the update.
If you want to learn more about updating your AirPods firmware or how to check to ensure you are on the latest version, check out our article on How to update the firmware on your AirPods.
AirPods 3
Bottom line: With better battery life, a completely new design, new features like Spatial Audio, and an IPX4 rating, the AirPods 3 are better than ever before. Plus, they sound better than the previous models and other than ANC, have pretty much all the same features as the AirPods Pro. These are fantastic AirPods for anyone looking to upgrade or buy their first pair.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Iffy report shares claimed iPhone SE 3 dummies in photos and video
Apple is widely expected to announce a new iPhone SE within the next few months and now new images and video show what is said to be 3D-printed dummy units.
Review: An iPad stylus for half the price of Apple's choice
Whether you're a digital artist or you just prefer writing emails by hand, here is a stylus that works with any newer iPad model. Even better, it comes at less than half the price of an Apple Pencil.
Ericsson sues Apple over patent infringement as licensing talks break down
Ericsson is suing Apple for infringement of its patents pertaining to 2G, 3G, and 4G, after a 2015 deal between the two expired. Ericsson says talks have broken down over a renewed licensing deal that includes 5G.
Protect your AirPods 3 with one of these cases
Got the AirPods 3? Keep them snug and safe on the go with one of these protective (and decorative) cases.