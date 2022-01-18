The 3rd generation AirPods have been blessed with a firmware update today.

As reported by MacRumors, Apple has released a new firmware update for the 3rd generation AirPods. The firmware update, titled version 4C170, should bring performance improvements and bug fixes to Apple's newest earbuds.

Apple today released a new 4C170 firmware update for the AirPods 3, an update from the prior 4C165 that was made available in December.

Apple never lets us know what the purpose of a firmware update is. While they typically do not bring any notable new features to the AirPods lineup, they usually bring some performance improvements and bug fixes.

If you are trying to manually update to the latest firmware version, it's more about luck than anything else. Apple updates AirPods firmware in the background, so there is no way to tap a button and manually initiate the update. However, the update typically occurs when your AirPods and iPhone are charging together, so you try to do that to potentially initiate the update.

