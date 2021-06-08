Apple has released a new firmware update for its AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones.

As reported by MacRumors, the update, titled version 3E756, is the third firmware update that the headphones have received since they launched back in December of 2020.

Apple doesn't provide any release notes for firmware updates so it's unknown what exactly the update addresses. In addition to the usual performance improvements and bug fixes, the report speculates it may also have solidified support for Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio on Apple Music, features that launched on the service yesterday.