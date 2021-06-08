Airpods Max SideSource: Christine Romero-Chan / iMore

What you need to know

Apple has released a new firmware update for its AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones.

As reported by MacRumors, the update, titled version 3E756, is the third firmware update that the headphones have received since they launched back in December of 2020.

Apple doesn't provide any release notes for firmware updates so it's unknown what exactly the update addresses. In addition to the usual performance improvements and bug fixes, the report speculates it may also have solidified support for Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio on Apple Music, features that launched on the service yesterday.

There isn't a way to manually initiate a firmware update, but the update usually occurs when the AirPods Max and iPhone are near each other and charging so you can try that and see if the update installs. If you'd like to see if your AirPods Max have updated to the new version, check out our article which tells you how to check the firmware version of AirPods.

