A new report from Bloomberg says Apple's next-generation AirPods Pro will come in 2022 and feature motion sensors for fitness tracking.

From Mark Gurman:

Apple Inc. is readying a revamp of its entry-level AirPods for this year and a second generation of the AirPods Pro for next year, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The new base AirPods will mark the first update to the product since March 2019 and will add a new design that mostly mirrors that of the AirPods Pro. The earbuds will come with a new case and shorter stems poking out of the bottom of each one. The AirPods Pro coming next year will be the first change to that product since October 2019 and will include updated motion sensors with a focus on fitness tracking, the people said, asking not to be named because the plans are private.

The report notes previous reports that Apple's AirPods Pro upgrade was supposed to be released this year, but doesn't elaborate on why they've been delayed. Apple is also reportedly testing a smaller design that eliminates the stem of the AirPods Pro, but the report doesn't state whether this feature has made it to the final design.

In his report, Gurman also alluded to new third-generation AirPods coming this year, and the possibility that Apple might release more colors of its AirPods Max. The report echoes previous rumors Apple is working on a new HomePod speaker with a built-in screen, "as well as a device that combines the features of a HomePod, FaceTime camera and Apple TV."

If you can't wait for next year and new AirPods Pro then you can't go far wrong with our round-up of best AirPods Pro deals.