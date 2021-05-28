What you need to know
- A new report says Apple's AirPods Pro 2 will debut sometime in 2022.
- Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says they will be smaller and feature motion sensors for fitness tracking.
A new report from Bloomberg says Apple's next-generation AirPods Pro will come in 2022 and feature motion sensors for fitness tracking.
From Mark Gurman:
Apple Inc. is readying a revamp of its entry-level AirPods for this year and a second generation of the AirPods Pro for next year, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The new base AirPods will mark the first update to the product since March 2019 and will add a new design that mostly mirrors that of the AirPods Pro. The earbuds will come with a new case and shorter stems poking out of the bottom of each one. The AirPods Pro coming next year will be the first change to that product since October 2019 and will include updated motion sensors with a focus on fitness tracking, the people said, asking not to be named because the plans are private.
The report notes previous reports that Apple's AirPods Pro upgrade was supposed to be released this year, but doesn't elaborate on why they've been delayed. Apple is also reportedly testing a smaller design that eliminates the stem of the AirPods Pro, but the report doesn't state whether this feature has made it to the final design.
In his report, Gurman also alluded to new third-generation AirPods coming this year, and the possibility that Apple might release more colors of its AirPods Max. The report echoes previous rumors Apple is working on a new HomePod speaker with a built-in screen, "as well as a device that combines the features of a HomePod, FaceTime camera and Apple TV."
If you can't wait for next year and new AirPods Pro then you can't go far wrong with our round-up of best AirPods Pro deals.
Procreate's massive M1 iPad Pro update is now available
The M1 iPad Pro update for Procreate is now available, bringing with it up to 4x faster performance on Apple's latest tablet.
Sensor-shift camera stabilization said to be coming to all iPhone 13 models
Following a similar report in January, DigiTimes again says that sensor-shift camera stabilization is coming to all iPhone 13 models
Apple takes one-third of Q1 smartwatch market, says Counterpoint
New figures from Counterpoint indicate Apple took a 33% market share of the smartwatch market in Q1 of 2021 thanks to the Apple Watch SE and Series 6.
Check out these weirdly adorable AirPods cases
You want something really weird, silly, or wonderfully different to protect your AirPods from life's bumps and drops? We've got you covered.