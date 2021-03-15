What you need to know
- Apple has a new AirPods Pro ad live on YouTube.
- The ad is set to the song "Fallin' Apart" by Young Franco.
Apple today shared a new YouTube ad featuring AirPods Pro. Highlighting the earbuds' Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode features, the ad features the song "Fallin' Apart" by Young Franco and is very much in the same vein as other music-related ads Apple has released over the years.
Throughout the almost two-minute ad, a man listens to music while skipping around the city streets as people around him use various things as jump ropes. Apart from being typically entertaining, the ad also does a good job of showing the impact Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency features can have on your listening experience.
Turn the world into your playground with AirPods Pro.
Here's how Apple describes both Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode. Both features are available on AirPods Max, too.
With Active Noise Cancellation, an outward-facing microphone or microphones detect external sounds, which your AirPods Pro or AirPods Max then counter with anti-noise, cancelling the external sounds before you hear them. An inward-facing microphone listens inside your ear for unwanted internal sounds, which your AirPods Pro or AirPods Max also counter with anti-noise. Transparency mode lets outside sound in, so you can hear what's going on around you. Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode work best when your AirPods Pro fit well.
As great as AirPods Pro are it's fair to say they aren't the only option. There are some great alternatives to Apple AirPods in the market.
