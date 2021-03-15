Apple today shared a new YouTube ad featuring AirPods Pro. Highlighting the earbuds' Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode features, the ad features the song "Fallin' Apart" by Young Franco and is very much in the same vein as other music-related ads Apple has released over the years.

Throughout the almost two-minute ad, a man listens to music while skipping around the city streets as people around him use various things as jump ropes. Apart from being typically entertaining, the ad also does a good job of showing the impact Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency features can have on your listening experience.