What you need to know
- Apple has extended its Back to School promotion.
- It'll now end on October 12 rather than September 29.
- But the new iPad Air is excluded.
Apple has extended its Back to School sale in the United States, giving buyers an extra couple of weeks to take advantage of its deals. The promo now ends on October 12 rather than the precious September 29 date.
Despite having launched back in June, the promotion also received a change to its Terms and Conditions to exclude the latest iPad Air. That means that while anyone buying the old iPad Air before yesterday would have received a free pair of AirPods, that isn't the case with the new model.
While the new iPad Air is already up on Apple's online store, you can't actually order one just yet. We don't know when that will change, but it'll surely happen before the end of the year. The smart money is on a launch next month, likely shortly after the Back to School promotion comes to a close on October 12.
