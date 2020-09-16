Apple has extended its Back to School sale in the United States, giving buyers an extra couple of weeks to take advantage of its deals. The promo now ends on October 12 rather than the precious September 29 date.

Despite having launched back in June, the promotion also received a change to its Terms and Conditions to exclude the latest iPad Air. That means that while anyone buying the old iPad Air before yesterday would have received a free pair of AirPods, that isn't the case with the new model.