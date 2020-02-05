Apple has just launched it's yearly 'Back to School' annual shopping event for students and teachers in Japan. Reported by MacRumors, the event is offering students up to 18,000 yen, or $164.52 (per the current exchange rate), for qualifying purchases.

Students are eligible to receive a gift card on the purchase of a Mac or iPad, but the highest gift card amounts go to those who pick up a Macbook Pro, Macbook Air, iMac, or iMac Pro. The iPad and iPad Pro are also eligible for the promotion, but those purchases will only net a gift card of 12,000 yen, or $109.68 (per the current exchange rate).

MacRumors also mentions that according to the Japanese site Macotakara, the educational discount is also available to students and teachers on top of the gift card promotion. The site explains that currently "students, faculty, and staff at universities, technical colleges, and vocational schools, as well as parents and those active as PTA officers" are all eligible for the discount.

On top of an educational discount and gift card, Apple is also offering those who purchase a Mac or iPad 20% off Applecare+ as well as a free year of Apple TV+. The 'Back to School' event in Japan runs from February 6, 2020, to April 6, 2020.

