Reported by 9to5Mac, Apple's Beats by Dr. Dre brand has released a new short film that asks the question, "you love Black culture, but do you love me?" The video's description says that the film showcases how Black culture is celebrated but the Black community is oppressed.

"You love Black culture, but do you love me?" This film unpacks the question. Those who touched this piece have seen the world actively love their art or their athletic achievements, while also seeing the world continually oppress the Black community at large. Beats, the creatives, and the cast joined together with the unified goal of inspiring Black youth by highlighting the everyday beauty and rich diversity of their culture.

The film is directed by Melina Matsoukas and scored by Solange Knowles. The full cast and crew list is below, put together by 9to5Mac.

Directed by Melina Matsoukas (Queen & Slim; Master of None; Insecure)

Scored by Grammy award-winning Solange Knowles

Narrated by independent artist Tobe Nwigwe (Try Jesus; I Need You To)

Starring: Naomi Osaka, Bubba Wallace, Lil Baby, activist Janaya Future Khan

In addition to the short film, Beats by Dr. Dre has created a "You Love Me" playlist on Apple Music that features artists who speak truth to power.

We went straight to the source to find artists that are speaking their truth to power. This playlist packs heat from the musicians using their voices to Be Heard by any means necessary.

Watch the full short film below.