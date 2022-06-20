What you need to know
- Apple's Escape from the Office ad proved popular on YouTube.
- YouTube has shared the ten most popular ads over the last year.
- A Samsung Galaxy Unpacked ad was top of the pile.
Apple's famous Escape from the Office ad, part of its Apple at Work series, was one of the most popular ads on all of YouTube the company has confirmed. YouTube shared the top-ten ads from the last year, with Apple sitting in eighth place.
As part of Cannes Lions 2022, YouTube shared a list of the most popular ads since last year's festival, with a Samsung Unpacked trailer from August 2021 sitting pretty in the top spot. It was followed by two ads from Switzerland; one for the country itself, and another for watch brand OMEGA.
Other notable entries were the trailer for Netflix smash-hit Squid Game as well as Chevrolet's ad for the first-ever all-electric Silverado. Other entrants include Nissan, Amazon, and Turkish Airlines.
The Underdogs are back in business — as in, small business. Escaping from their evil boss's clutches, the team finds out how to spin an idea into a product, and a product into a company.
It's a journey fraught with email and conference calls and birthday cakes and ballet recitals. Hires from halfway around the world, and a 14-year-old that just might take over the world. And a garage with an odor that — well, you get the picture.
Thanks to Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple Business Essentials, and a suite of business apps, the team manages to find its footing. Because when you stick together — and your devices work together — you'll always find a way, in the office or not.
The full rundown of winners reads:
- Galaxy Unpacked August 2021: Official Trailer | Samsung
- No one upstages the Grand Tour of Switzerland | MySwitzerland
- Timekeeping and tradition: OMEGA meets Japan | OMEGA
- Amazon's Big Game Commercial: Mind Reader | Amazon
- Squid Game — Official Trailer | Netflix
- Pangea — Official Film | Turkish Airlines
- Nissan Presents: Thrill Driver | Nissan
- Escape from the Office — Apple at Work | Apple
- Feel the Rhythm of Korea — SEOUL2 | Imagine your Korea
- The First-Ever All-Electric Chevy Silverado – New Generation (The Sopranos) | Chevrolet
You can see all of the videos on YouTube's website, too.
The Apple at Work series follows the same group of people as they use Apple devices and services to get the job done. In this instance, it was to escape their horrible boss and set up shop on their own, with iPads, iPhones, and more helping the group achieve their goals. We get to see the latest MacBook Pro and even Siri pitching in along the way.
