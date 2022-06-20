Apple's famous Escape from the Office ad, part of its Apple at Work series, was one of the most popular ads on all of YouTube the company has confirmed. YouTube shared the top-ten ads from the last year, with Apple sitting in eighth place.

As part of Cannes Lions 2022, YouTube shared a list of the most popular ads since last year's festival, with a Samsung Unpacked trailer from August 2021 sitting pretty in the top spot. It was followed by two ads from Switzerland; one for the country itself, and another for watch brand OMEGA.

Other notable entries were the trailer for Netflix smash-hit Squid Game as well as Chevrolet's ad for the first-ever all-electric Silverado. Other entrants include Nissan, Amazon, and Turkish Airlines.