What you need to know Eddy Cue shot down a report about Apple executive leaving notes for Apple TV+ content.

He went as far as calling one particular snippet concerning Tim Cook 100% false.

Cue went on to elaborate on what he envisions out of Apple TV+ content.

Eddy Cue, Apple iTunes chief, recently sat down for an interview with GQ, and he took the opportunity to shoot down one report that has been circulating about Apple executive: no, they do not have creative input on the content being created for Apple TV+. Here is what Cue had to say about the report:

"I saw the comments that myself and Tim were writing notes on the scripts and whatever," says Cue. "There's never been one note passed from us on scripts, that I can assure you. We leave the folks [alone] who know they're doing."

When pressed further about a particular Tim Cook note, Cue responded:

"I can assure you that was 100 per cent false. He didn't say, 'Don't be so mean.' He didn't say anything about a script."

Even though Cue explicitly stated otherwise, it's not hard to see why Apple would have a hard time not keeping close tabs on the production of Apple TV+. As has been the case with everything else is has created, it has monitored every element of the production closely. That's led to a huge amount of success. The report goes on to state that Apple might still have a hard time balancing its identity as a technology company and a content creator. Besides shooting down that particular report, Cue expanded upon other content Apple TV+ will deliver which he says will be "the best."

"If you want to watch the best shows, we have them." Better than anything on HBO? "You know, it's hard to compare. I think HBO has/had/a great reputation."

Cue went on to mention Apple TV+ will not only have prestige content that delivers breakthrough success, but also content for children and everything in between.

Apple, he says, is "ultimately trying to create shows for everyone. So we have shows that are dedicated to small kids. And we have shows that are dedicated to mature adults. So we're going to do a lot of different shows and what we're going to do is hopefully create the best shows on TV."