There's a strange phenomenon that I won't even begin to pretend to have an understanding of. I believe it's called "fashion," and it's something the young and hip people partake in. I'm neither young nor hip — as demonstrated by my use of the word "hip" here — so I don't really understand why the rich and famous are suddenly wearing wired headphones again. But they are. And it's all bizarre indeed.

It's made all the more strange by the fact that Apple, the undisputed champion of the wired earbud, doesn't bundle them with its iPhones anymore. Pick up a brand new $1,100 iPhone 13 Pro Max, and you don't get any form of music-making device. You're expected to either have your own or buy AirPods like a good little consumer. That's fine with me, personally, but I know it's a topic people like to bring up every so often — just like some people still bang on about the lack of a headphone jack.

The thing is, the aforementioned hip and fashionable people aren't wearing AirPods anymore. They're wearing EarPods. Or, worse still, some massive headphones with an equally massive cable dropped across their chest. It's a look, that's for sure. And while I'd normally wonder what on Earth is going on and get on with ramming my AirPods Pro into my ears, right now, I'm reminded of the infamous iPod ads that arguably made Apple the company it is today. The ads that made the EarPods a part of not only the marketing but part of the product, too.