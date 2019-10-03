Apple has made a decision on where it will open its first Apple Store in India, according to reports. The store will open in Mumbai's Maker Maxity mall which is located in the Bandra Kurla Complex, according to multiple sources who spoke with the outlet.

The store is expected to open in September of next year, with designs and layouts currently being put together by an Apple team that is already in the country. All fixtures and fittings will be imported, presumably to ensure the store has the same aesthetic as others around the globe. It's also set to be quite the size, too.