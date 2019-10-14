What you need to know
Apple continues to update its mapping data around the United States, with the Midwest now getting in on the action. It's taking some time but Apple Maps is finally starting to look like a real competitor to Google Maps. So long as you're in the right place and using the right device – not everyone is seeing the new maps just yet.
The latest round of map refreshes (via Reddit and MacRumors) includes West Virginia, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and North Illinois. It's easy to spot which maps have been updated because the new ones show more detail like pools, paths, and sports fields. The image above shows the old and new maps compared. The one below is a zoomed in image showing the added detail.
Apple has been updating its mapping data for months including Northeastern United States and more. The company intends to have the entire United States covered by the end of the year, too.
TechCrunch outlined exactly what we can expect from the updates maps last year.
Every version of iOs will get the updated maps eventually, and they will be more responsive to changes in roadways and construction, more visually rich depending on the specific context they're viewed in and feature more detailed ground cover, foliage, pools, pedestrian pathways and more.
This is nothing less than a full reset of Maps and it's been four years in the making, which is when Apple began to develop its new data-gathering systems. Eventually, Apple will no longer rely on third-party data to provide the basis for its maps, which has been one of its major pitfalls from the beginning.
Apple will also be rolling the new maps out to the rest of the globe, although that will take additional time.