Apple continues to update its mapping data around the United States, with the Midwest now getting in on the action. It's taking some time but Apple Maps is finally starting to look like a real competitor to Google Maps. So long as you're in the right place and using the right device – not everyone is seeing the new maps just yet.

The latest round of map refreshes (via Reddit and MacRumors) includes West Virginia, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and North Illinois. It's easy to spot which maps have been updated because the new ones show more detail like pools, paths, and sports fields. The image above shows the old and new maps compared. The one below is a zoomed in image showing the added detail.