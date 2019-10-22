The "Foundation" has cemented its leads. Actors Lee Pace and Jared Harris will star in Apple's upcoming series that's based on the Isaac Asimov novel series by the same name. The series on Apple TV+ will chronicle the saga of The Foundation, which features a band of exiles who discover how to save the Galactic Empire from destruction. The news was published by Variety.

In the series, Pace will star as Brother Day, the current Emperor of the Galaxy. Harris will star as Hari Seldon, a mathematical genius who predicts the demise of the empire. Pace previously starred in AMC's "Halt and Catch Fire" and ABC's "Pushing Daisies." His film credits include "Driven," the Marvel film "Guardians of the Galaxy, " "The Fall," "The Hobbit" franchise, "A Single Man," among others.

Harris recently starred in HBO's "Chernobyl" and had a supporting role in AMC's "Mad Men." He was also in "Carnival Row," "The Terror," and "The Crown." At the cinema, he was seen in "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button," "Lincoln," and "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows."

"Foundation" has David S. Goyer as the showrunner and executive producer. Josh Friedman, Robyn Asimov, and Skydance Television's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Marcy Ross are also executive producing with Skydance as the studio on the series. No release date for the series has been announced.

Asimov's "The Foundation" series was published between 1942 and 1993.

Apple TV+ officially launches on Sunday, November 1, and will cost $4.99 per month for everyone in the family. Buyers of new Macs, iPhones, iPads, iPod touches, and Apple TVs will get a year of free access.

Among the most anticipated first series to launch on Apple TV+ are "The Morning Show" starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell, "See" with Jason Momoa, and the 1960s fictional space adventure, "For All Mankind."