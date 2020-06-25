Apple has published an interview between Lisa Jackson, VP of environment, policy and social initiatives, and former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder on the topic of social justice.

In the 22-minute video, Jackson spoke to Holder about equal justice, technology, and how developers could play their part. The description says:

Eric Holder was the 82nd Attorney General of the United States, having served from 2009 to 2015. The first Black American to hold the position, Holder's six-year tenure also makes him one of the longest-serving occupants of the office. Currently a partner in Covington & Burling, he's served in government for more than 30 years, including appointments by Presidents Obama, Clinton, and Reagan. Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives, will interview the former Attorney General on the topic of race in America. This wide-ranging discussion will touch on the fight for equal justice, how technology can empower people to change the world for the better, and ways to help in this moment.

When asked how developers could support the cause,, Holder encouraged developers to turn their focus and to think about "new ways" to look at the racial frontier, using their creativity and skills to tackle the problems of racial and ethnic strife.

Just two weeks ago, Apple announced a $100 million 'Racial Equity and Justice Initiative that Tim Cook says will "challenge the systemic barriers to opportunity and dignity that exist for communities of color, and particularly for the Black community, with special focus on issues of education, economic equality, and criminal justice reform."