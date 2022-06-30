What you need to know
- Apple's M2 MacBook Air is reportedly going on sale on July 15.
- Pre-orders for the new MacBook Air are thought to be set for July 8.
- The new machine is the first MacBook Air with M2 Apple silicon and a new look.
Apple's hotly-anticipated M2-powered MacBook Air will reportedly go on sale as soon as July 15, according to a new report.
With the Apple M2 13-inch MacBook Pro already out in the wild, many are waiting for the redesigned MacBook Air to become available. The machine features an all-new look, notch and all, and is set to become a popular product in Apple's lineup.
Now, citing a retail source, MacRumors claims that the new MacBook Air will go on sale on July 15, with pre-orders kicking off a week prior — July 8.
This will not only be the first major redesign for the MacBook Air in a while, but it'll also be the most powerful thanks to that new M2 chip. Apple promises all-day battery life and speedy performance thanks to an 8-core CPU and up to 10-core GPU. 16 Neural Engine cores round out the Apple silicon. Other notable specs include the use of MagSafe 3 for charging and that new 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone support.
The entry-level M2 MacBook Air will cost $1,199 when pre-orders begin, while those looking for the 10-core GPU will need to splash out $1,499. Other configurable like larger SSDs and more RAM will of course bump the price. Maxing out the specs will cost a pretty penny, but those looking to get the best Mac their money can buy should probably look elsewhere — the MacBook Pro, perhaps.
It remains to be seen how well-stocked the new MacBook Air is and how easily people will be able to pick one up. Apple's Macs have suffered from low availability for months due to various economic reasons including global parts shortages, although the recently-released 13-inch MacBook Pro has fared better than most.
As always, it's important to note that retail shipment dates can change, but Apple does already say that the new Mac will go on sale in July — given the lack of wiggle room, it's probably safe to say we won't be waiting too much longer before we can take that adorable little thing for a spin ourselves.
