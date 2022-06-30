Apple's hotly-anticipated M2-powered MacBook Air will reportedly go on sale as soon as July 15, according to a new report.

With the Apple M2 13-inch MacBook Pro already out in the wild, many are waiting for the redesigned MacBook Air to become available. The machine features an all-new look, notch and all, and is set to become a popular product in Apple's lineup.

Now, citing a retail source, MacRumors claims that the new MacBook Air will go on sale on July 15, with pre-orders kicking off a week prior — July 8.

This will not only be the first major redesign for the MacBook Air in a while, but it'll also be the most powerful thanks to that new M2 chip. Apple promises all-day battery life and speedy performance thanks to an 8-core CPU and up to 10-core GPU. 16 Neural Engine cores round out the Apple silicon. Other notable specs include the use of MagSafe 3 for charging and that new 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone support.

The entry-level M2 MacBook Air will cost $1,199 when pre-orders begin, while those looking for the 10-core GPU will need to splash out $1,499. Other configurable like larger SSDs and more RAM will of course bump the price. Maxing out the specs will cost a pretty penny, but those looking to get the best Mac their money can buy should probably look elsewhere — the MacBook Pro, perhaps.