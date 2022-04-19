Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack just got a new firmware update

What you need to know
- Apple has released a new firmware update for the MagSafe Battery Pack.
- Firmware version 2.7.b.0 should bring the usual round of performance improvements and bug fixes.
The MagSafe Battery Pack for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 has gotten a firmware update today.
Spotted by Aaron Zollo on Twitter, Apple has released a new firmware update for the MagSafe Battery Pack, the company's magnetic battery pack for the iPhone. The firmware update, titled version 2.7.b.0, is now available and owners should see the new version number in the Settings app once it updates.
Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack Firmware has been updated to version 2.7.b.0
Apple never lets us know what the purpose of a firmware update is. While they typically do not bring any notable new features to the company's accessories, they usually bring some performance improvements and bug fixes.
If you are trying to manually update to the latest firmware version, it's more about luck than anything else. Apple updates its firmware in the background, so there is no way to tap a button and initiate the update. However, the update would obviously occur when your MagSafe Battery Pack is attached to your iPhone, so try that to potentially initiate the update.
If the MagSafe Battery Pack isn't for you, check out our list of the Best MagSafe accessories 2022 for some other ideas!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Betas never stop: The second beta for watchOS 8.6 is out now!
The second beta of watchOS 8.6 is now available to developers.
When Dietschy met Daisy, Apple's iPhone-recycling robot
Apple has long made lots of noise about Daisy, its iPhone-recycling robot. But it's rare that we get to see the machine in action. So when YouTuber Sara Dietschy shares a new video on-location with that big metal recycling machine, you watch!
Twitter's edit button might not actually edit your tweets
Twitter has already confirmed that it is — finally! — working on editable tweets. But a new report by one researcher suggests that the tweets won't actually be editable and that Twitter will just create a new one instead.
Maximize MagSafe technology with a MagSafe case on your iPhone 13 mini
Oh snap! Get the most out of the MagSafe feature using one of these great cases on your iPhone 13 mini.