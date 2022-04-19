Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack just got a new firmware update

The MagSafe Battery Pack for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 has gotten a firmware update today.

Spotted by Aaron Zollo on Twitter, Apple has released a new firmware update for the MagSafe Battery Pack, the company's magnetic battery pack for the iPhone. The firmware update, titled version 2.7.b.0, is now available and owners should see the new version number in the Settings app once it updates.

Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack Firmware has been updated to version 2.7.b.0 pic.twitter.com/1WQZa2Np0F — Aaron Zollo (@zollotech) April 19, 2022

Apple never lets us know what the purpose of a firmware update is. While they typically do not bring any notable new features to the company's accessories, they usually bring some performance improvements and bug fixes.

If you are trying to manually update to the latest firmware version, it's more about luck than anything else. Apple updates its firmware in the background, so there is no way to tap a button and initiate the update. However, the update would obviously occur when your MagSafe Battery Pack is attached to your iPhone, so try that to potentially initiate the update.

