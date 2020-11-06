What you need to know
- Apple's new MagSafe Duo Charger is now on Apple's website.
- It can charge an iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time for $129.
- It'll be available "soon" according to the product page.
It's already been a big day for Apple with the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and HomePod mini going up for pre-order but there's yet more going on today. Apple just put the new MagSafe Duo Charger up on its site as well, although you can't actually buy one yet.
The charger, capable of powering an iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time, will sell for $129 at some point. Apple isn't saying exactly when that will be beyond a "coming soon" label.
The MagSafe Duo Charger conveniently charges your compatible iPhone, Apple Watch, Wireless Charging Case for AirPods, and other Qi-certified devices. Just place your devices on the charger and a steady, efficient charge begins on contact. The charger folds together neatly so you can easily take it with you wherever you go.
Apple also notes that the charger will require a power adapter and, predictably, suggests its own 20W part. I suspect you can use any number of third-party alternatives if you'd prefer, though.
