It's already been a big day for Apple with the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and HomePod mini going up for pre-order but there's yet more going on today. Apple just put the new MagSafe Duo Charger up on its site as well, although you can't actually buy one yet.

The charger, capable of powering an iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time, will sell for $129 at some point. Apple isn't saying exactly when that will be beyond a "coming soon" label.