The iPhone 12 MagSafe Wallet is a wonderful little accessory for the iPhone 12, and one of my personal favorite iPhone accessories. In fact, one of the only drawbacks to the MagSafe Wallet is its fairly steep price tag for what it is, a leather pouch that holds two cards. With that in mind, these Prime Day deals on the MagSafe Wallet bring the bring down to a much more agreeable $50. Whilst that's still a little on the expensive side, it makes the MagSafe Wallet much easier to recommend.

With these Prime Day Prices, the MagSafe Wallet for iPhone is less of a collector's item and more of a functional accessory.

The Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe for iPhone is a nifty leather pouch for carrying cards around, attaching to your iPhone thanks to the magnets in the back of the iPhone 12.

I absolutely love the wallet's leather design, and the quality of the leather, stitching and finish of the whole piece is really nice. It carries two cards comfortably, and these can be accessed through the thumb hole in the rear that lets you easily slide out your cards whenever you need them.

You might have heard chatter when the wallet was released about how not secure it was on the back of your iPhone, but I've never had an issue with this. The magnets are strong enough to keep the wallet firmly in place all day with no issues whatsoever. The wallet comes in a range of colors, a couple of which are discounted this Prime Day. The Black and Saddle Brown options are both down to less than $50, making this a really nice deal. The California Poppy color is discounted slightly at $54, whilst the Arizona and Baltic Blue options remain priced at their usual RRP.

