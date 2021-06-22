The iPhone 12 MagSafe Wallet is a wonderful little accessory for the iPhone 12, and one of my personal favorite iPhone accessories. In fact, one of the only drawbacks to the MagSafe Wallet is its fairly steep price tag for what it is, a leather pouch that holds two cards. With that in mind, these Prime Day deals on the MagSafe Wallet bring the bring down to a much more agreeable $50. Whilst that's still a little on the expensive side, it makes the MagSafe Wallet much easier to recommend.
The Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe for iPhone is a nifty leather pouch for carrying cards around, attaching to your iPhone thanks to the magnets in the back of the iPhone 12.
I absolutely love the wallet's leather design, and the quality of the leather, stitching and finish of the whole piece is really nice. It carries two cards comfortably, and these can be accessed through the thumb hole in the rear that lets you easily slide out your cards whenever you need them.
You might have heard chatter when the wallet was released about how not secure it was on the back of your iPhone, but I've never had an issue with this. The magnets are strong enough to keep the wallet firmly in place all day with no issues whatsoever. The wallet comes in a range of colors, a couple of which are discounted this Prime Day. The Black and Saddle Brown options are both down to less than $50, making this a really nice deal. The California Poppy color is discounted slightly at $54, whilst the Arizona and Baltic Blue options remain priced at their usual RRP.
Be sure to check out the best Prime Day iPhone deals when you're finished!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The entire London Underground will have full 4G coverage by the end of 2024
Those frequenting the London Underground will be able to enjoy full 4G coverage by the end of 2024, it has been announced.
People are suffering from the age-old iCloud Calendar spam problem again
Suffering from an uptick in iCloud Calendar spam? You aren't alone.
You can now buy 'Ted Lasso' AFC Richmond merch including shirts and more
You can now get an AFC Richmond shirt of your own and it might be the best day ever.
Get the most out of your HomePod mini with these awesome accessories
Whether you are looking to expand your HomeKit empire, upgrade your home theater, or just want to protect your investment, these are the best accessories for HomePod mini.