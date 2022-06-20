Apple's new 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapters are now available for order, priced at $59 apiece. Your money gets you two USB-C ports and a maximum combined output of 35W, with Apple now confirming how things will go down when you plug two things in at once.

A new support document published on Apple's website details exactly how much power those two USB-C ports can output when two devices are plugged in. According to that document, the chargers will automatically detect what is plugged in and then offer up the required power. If you plug an Apple Watch Series 7 in, the charger will know and offer up 7.5W. AirPods are the same, while plugging in an iPhone 13 will see the charger react differently.