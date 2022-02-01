Apple's stunning new Black Unity Braided Solo Loop is now available to buy at a number of Apple Stores around the world. Pricing in the United States is $99 — the same as all other Braided Solo Loops.

Arguably the best Apple Watch band you can buy today, the Braided Solo Loop already comes in a number of colors but the Black Unity option is a stunning one to be sure. Black with the colors of the Pan-African flag throughout, this is sure to be a popular option.

Here's how Apple describes the new band, announced last week as part of the company's celebration of Black History Month.

Designed by Black creatives and allies at Apple to celebrate Black history and culture, the Black Unity Braided Solo Loop is inspired by Afrofuturism, a philosophy that explores the experience of the African Diaspora through a narrative of science, technology, and self-empowerment. It honors generations of Black people who have been seen and unseen, and symbolizes the necessity for a more equitable world. Featuring the colors of the Pan-African flag, the band is created by weaving 16,000 recycled polyester yarn filaments around ultrathin silicone threads using advanced precision-braiding machinery, then laser-cutting the band to an exact length for a custom fit. It offers a soft, textured feel and is both sweat and water resistant. The band is complemented by the Unity Lights watch face, with clock hands emitting light that changes dynamically throughout the day. The lugs are laser-etched with "Black Unity".

Looking to add one of these new Black Unity Braided Solo Loop bands to your collection without setting foot into an Apple Store? You can order yours online today.