What you need to know
- Another filing for Apple's new Powerbeats has surfaced.
- This time, they're in Malaysia's SIRIM database.
- It's the second such filing in the space of a couple of weeks.
Another filing for Apple's new PowerBeats Pro has been spotted in Malaysia's SIRIM database.
MySmartPrice has confirmed the finding to iMore, and their report states:
Today, we have spotted the listing of the same, Apple A2453 and A2454 truly wireless earphones on Malaysia's SIRIM (Standard and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia) as they have been certified through the agency. As you can see in the screenshot above, the listing of these earphones, unfortunately, doesn't reveal any other information apart from their model numbers.
Previously, Apple published FCC filings for its two new PowerBeats models, A2453 and A2454 alongside the iPhone SE announcement, so they largely snuck under the radar. From that report:
Yesterday, as Apple released its new iPhone SE, it also quietly published FCC filings for two new sets of 'totally wireless high-performance earphones' that could be a new iteration of Powerbeats Pro.
The description in the filing describes the new headphones as 'totally wireless high-performance earphones'. An image attached to the filing (above) reveals a design reminiscent of current PowerBeats Pro models and features the 'Beats' logo in the top left. The only other information available is that the headphones will operate over Bluetooth's 2.4GHz frequency. The filing includes requests of confidentiality to stop product images being leaked, and in the FCC's case, that has been granted until October 12. It's a stretch, but that could indicate a rough timeframe for when we can expect these to be released. FCC/SIRIM filings are usually a fairly good sign of an impending release.
