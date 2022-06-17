Apple's new dual-port USB-C power adapters are now available for order, with both on sale for $59 each.

The new power adapters are both rated for 35W and both have two USB-C ports, with Apple saying that they're designed especially for the new MacBook Air, powered by the latest Apple silicon. You can also use these adapters to charge iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and more while the 12-inch MacBook is also listed as supported.

The 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter allows you to charge two devices at the same time, whether you're at home, in the office, or on the go. The compact size and folding prongs make it easy to pack and store. Apple recommends using it with MacBook Air. You can also use it with iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

The two power adapters are essentially the same, although the "compact" offering has foldable power brings that make it particularly useful to those who travel. In terms of power output, both of the adapters are identical.

Those looking to order the 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter can do so for $59 direct from Apple while the 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter is also available at the same price — both will be with you in just a business day if you order soon, although that delivery window could well stretch out depending on popularity.

Apple also made the new M2-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro available for pre-order although you'll need to wait until next week for delivery. Apple's latest MacBook Air is set to be made available next month, although the company isn't saying exactly when just yet.