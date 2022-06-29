Apple's all-in-one gift card that lets customers shop in its stores and pay for digital purchases on iTunes and the App Store is finally available in Europe.

In an email sent to customers this morning Apple wrote:

Introducing the new Apple Gift Card. For all things Apple. Products, accessories, apps, games, music, movies, TV shows, iCloud storage and more. This gift card does it all. And then some.

Apple's new physical gift cards now even come with exclusive and colorful Apple logo stickers (pictured) that are much cooler than the regular white ones you get with products like iPhone 13 or Apple's best iPads and MacBooks.

As Apple notes, this gift card can be used to buy products in Apple stores, or online at Apple.com. However, the same gift card can also be spent buying movies, music, or TV shows on iTunes, and in the App Store for apps and in-app purchases. Previously, Apple sold multiple gift cards for each of these outlets.

iCulture reports this feature is available Europewide in countries including Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and more.

Apple first rolled out its new gift cards in 2020 in places like the U.S. and Canada. If you have old Apple gift cards, don't worry, these will still be valid for wherever you bought them!

This is great news for customers interested in Apple's back to School program which now comes with either a $100 or $150 gift card with select iPad and Mac purchases respectively. If you don't have any need for a gift card in the Apple Store, why not spend it in iTunes or on great apps instead?