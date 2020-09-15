The build-up is over and Apple's September 15 event has now started. Refresh this page often for the latest news from Cupertino, California. You can stream the event from the Apple website. Apple Watch Series 6 and apple Watch SE announced

Apple introduced two new Apple Watches for 2020, the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE. It's the first time two new Watches were announced at the same time. The Apple Watch Series 6 is considered the most colorful Watch to date since it's offered in blue and PRODUCT (RED) for the first time. It also comes with a built-in Blood Oxygen app, improved always-on display, and more. It starts at $399. WatchOS 7 also includes a number of new Watches that weren't previously announced. New bands are also set to arriving, including the all-new Solo Loop made of silicone. There's also the new Braided Solo Loop. The Leather Link is also available. Family Setup allows younger members to set-up Watches, even if they don't own an iPhone. It even includes a School Time mode.