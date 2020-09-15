Apple Event September 2020Source: iMore

The build-up is over and Apple's September 15 event has now started. Refresh this page often for the latest news from Cupertino, California. You can stream the event from the Apple website.

Apple Watch Series 6 and apple Watch SE announced

Apple Watch Series 6 RedSource: Apple

Apple introduced two new Apple Watches for 2020, the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE. It's the first time two new Watches were announced at the same time.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is considered the most colorful Watch to date since it's offered in blue and PRODUCT (RED) for the first time. It also comes with a built-in Blood Oxygen app, improved always-on display, and more. It starts at $399.

WatchOS 7 also includes a number of new Watches that weren't previously announced. New bands are also set to arriving, including the all-new Solo Loop made of silicone. There's also the new Braided Solo Loop. The Leather Link is also available.

Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo

Family Setup allows younger members to set-up Watches, even if they don't own an iPhone. It even includes a School Time mode.

Apple Fitness PlusSource: Apple

Apple's also introducing a new workout trainer feature called Apple Fitness+, which ties video workouts with your Apple Watch. The workouts work with any type of equipment, at home or the gym, or outside. A new Fitness app will be available on iPhone and iPad. There are 10 different workout types and music is included. It's $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year, family included. New Apple Watch owners receive a free three-month subscription.

The Apple Watch SE include the "features customers love," but at a lower price. It starts at $279.

Finally, the Apple Watch Series 3 remains on the market, starting at $199.

The new Apple Watches go on sale today, September 15 and arrive on Friday, September 18.

Apple One officially announced

Apple One Icons AppleSource: Apple

Bundling has come to Apple services. The new service, Apple One, includes Apple TV+, iCloud backup, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple News+, and recently announced Apple Fitness+.

The plans are:

  • Individual – includes Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, and iCloud at $14.95 per month.
  • Family – includes the same services for the whole family at $19.95 per month.
  • Premium – includes everything the other bundles do, plus News+ and Fitness+ at $29.95 per month.

All of this goes live this fall with a 30-day trial available.

iPad 2020 and iPad Air 4 announced

On Tuesday, Apple revealed the eight-generation regular iPad. It goes on sale this Friday, September 18, beginning at $329.

The fourth-generation iPad Air was also announced. This tablet is completely redesigned for 2020 that comes in all-new colors. It's a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge display. The iPad Air 4 includes Touch ID in a new button. It comes with an A14 Bionic, which is the best chip to date on an Apple mobile device. It starts at $599 and arrives in October.

Software releases

Apple will release the first publish versions of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14, tomorrow, September 16.

