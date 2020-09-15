The build-up is over and Apple's September 15 event has now started. Refresh this page often for the latest news from Cupertino, California. You can stream the event from the Apple website.
Apple Watch Series 6 and apple Watch SE announced
Apple introduced two new Apple Watches for 2020, the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE. It's the first time two new Watches were announced at the same time.
The Apple Watch Series 6 is considered the most colorful Watch to date since it's offered in blue and PRODUCT (RED) for the first time. It also comes with a built-in Blood Oxygen app, improved always-on display, and more. It starts at $399.
WatchOS 7 also includes a number of new Watches that weren't previously announced. New bands are also set to arriving, including the all-new Solo Loop made of silicone. There's also the new Braided Solo Loop. The Leather Link is also available.
Family Setup allows younger members to set-up Watches, even if they don't own an iPhone. It even includes a School Time mode.
Apple's also introducing a new workout trainer feature called Apple Fitness+, which ties video workouts with your Apple Watch. The workouts work with any type of equipment, at home or the gym, or outside. A new Fitness app will be available on iPhone and iPad. There are 10 different workout types and music is included. It's $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year, family included. New Apple Watch owners receive a free three-month subscription.
The Apple Watch SE include the "features customers love," but at a lower price. It starts at $279.
Finally, the Apple Watch Series 3 remains on the market, starting at $199.
The new Apple Watches go on sale today, September 15 and arrive on Friday, September 18.
Apple One officially announced
Bundling has come to Apple services. The new service, Apple One, includes Apple TV+, iCloud backup, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple News+, and recently announced Apple Fitness+.
The plans are:
- Individual – includes Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, and iCloud at $14.95 per month.
- Family – includes the same services for the whole family at $19.95 per month.
- Premium – includes everything the other bundles do, plus News+ and Fitness+ at $29.95 per month.
All of this goes live this fall with a 30-day trial available.
iPad 2020 and iPad Air 4 announced
On Tuesday, Apple revealed the eight-generation regular iPad. It goes on sale this Friday, September 18, beginning at $329.
The fourth-generation iPad Air was also announced. This tablet is completely redesigned for 2020 that comes in all-new colors. It's a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge display. The iPad Air 4 includes Touch ID in a new button. It comes with an A14 Bionic, which is the best chip to date on an Apple mobile device. It starts at $599 and arrives in October.
Software releases
Apple will release the first publish versions of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14, tomorrow, September 16.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Fight Crab review: A hilarious idea bogged down by bad controls
Fight Crab is an underwater fighting game where crustaceans wield knives, guns, and other weapons. It's a big hit on PC, but is the Nintendo Switch port any good? Find out in our review.
Apple Watch Series 6, SE spotted on B&H website
B&H has listed the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 6 on its homepage ahead of the September 15 Apple event, all but confirming the lineup.
The 18-port HyperDrive GEN2 has more holes than you'll know what to do with
Got something that needs to be plugged into your Mac but don't have anywhere to plug it? This will probably do the trick.
The hottest thin cases for your iPhone 11 Pro Max are here
Protect your newest Apple product with any of these thin cases. We love them all and so will you.