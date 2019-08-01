During its third quarter earnings call earlier this week, Apple delivered good news as it beat estimates and saw revenue reach a new June quarter record. Chief among the reasons it did so was its services category which continues to grow exponentially. In fact, the services category is now bigger than Apple was as a whole ten years ago according to Horace Dediu.

Apple's services category now accounts for 21% of its business, marking the biggest slice of revenue the category has ever held for the company. That comes as good news as the iPhone dipped under 50% of Apple's for the first time since 2012.