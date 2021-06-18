The Space Gray Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Keyboard have all been listed as available while stocks last for a month or so and it appears that those stocks have now been exhausted. Appleosophy was the first to spot that the accessories are no longer available.

Three months after the stunning iMac Pro was killed off, Apple has now done the same with all of its Space Gray accessories. Those accessories first debuted alongside Apple's Space Gray iMac Pro and they've been on borrowed time ever since its demise.

Apple's Space Gray accessories were always stunning to look at but came with a price premium over their Silver counterparts. That didn't seem to stop people from buying them and it's unclear why Apple took the decision to kill them off completely. Hopefully it's a sign that some new accessories are incoming and we'll have some sort of Space Gray accessories available sooner rather than later!

On the lookout for a new Mac keyboard and missed out on the Space Gray Magic Keyboard? These are the best Mac keyboards available to buy today – fill your boots! There are some great keyboards on the market right now, you just need to find one that fits your needs and budget. But few will look as great as that Space Grey Magic Keyboard!