What you need to know
- Apple's Space Gray accessories have been removed from the Apple Store.
- They've been on borrowed time since iMac Pro was killed off.
Three months after the stunning iMac Pro was killed off, Apple has now done the same with all of its Space Gray accessories. Those accessories first debuted alongside Apple's Space Gray iMac Pro and they've been on borrowed time ever since its demise.
The Space Gray Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Keyboard have all been listed as available while stocks last for a month or so and it appears that those stocks have now been exhausted. Appleosophy was the first to spot that the accessories are no longer available.
Apple's Space Gray accessories were always stunning to look at but came with a price premium over their Silver counterparts. That didn't seem to stop people from buying them and it's unclear why Apple took the decision to kill them off completely. Hopefully it's a sign that some new accessories are incoming and we'll have some sort of Space Gray accessories available sooner rather than later!
On the lookout for a new Mac keyboard and missed out on the Space Gray Magic Keyboard? These are the best Mac keyboards available to buy today – fill your boots! There are some great keyboards on the market right now, you just need to find one that fits your needs and budget. But few will look as great as that Space Grey Magic Keyboard!
Jonas Brothers promoting Apple Music's Dolby Atmos with 'Happiness Begins'
Apple Music continues to grow its collection of songs that feature Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, this time with Jonas Brothers and Happiness Begins.
AppleCare+ just got cheaper for the M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro
Apple has reduced the amount of money customers have to pay to sign up for AppleCare+ for M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro machines.
Satechi's new Slim X2 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard is stunning
Satechi has announced a new Bluetooth keyboard with multi-device support, a number pad, and more.
Don't like Apple's Magic Keyboard? Try these alternatives.
Do you like the look of Apple's Magic Keyboard, but want something a little different? Here are the best Magic Keyboard alternatives.