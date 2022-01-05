Apple is struggling to find a third supplier of miniLED display chips after the one that was earmarked, Chinese outfit Sanan Optoelectronics, failed the certifications the company requires. According to a new report, the failure to pass the certification process could be related to patents or quality problems. Whatever the reason, Sanan isn't going to be supplying Apple just yet.

Apple currently uses miniLED screens in its 12.9-inch iPad Pro as well as the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro and it's thought that the technology will be used in other devices in due course. However, with Germany-based Ams Osram and Taiwan-based Epistar already on board, Apple requires a third partner to pass its certification to lighten the load. According to a DigiTimes report picked up by MacRumors, that's proving problematic with the Sanan certification process hitting an unconfirmed roadblock.

As Apple requires that its supply chain makers have sufficient tech licenses of their own or from others to avoid patent infringement, Sanan's failure to pass certification, besides quality problems, is possibly related to patent issues, the sources suggested.

Future Macs that could include miniLED screens include a redesigned MacBook Air and new iPads, all adding strain to Apple;'s existing infrastructure.

Right now the best Mac and iPad displays are miniLED and Apple will likely want to move as many machines over to the display technology as possible.