What you need to know
- Apple's attempts to bring a third miniLED supplier online are failing.
- Sanan Optoelectronics has failed certification, preventing it from working for Apple.
- Poor quality and potential patent issues are two of the reasons being suggested for the certification failure.
Apple is struggling to find a third supplier of miniLED display chips after the one that was earmarked, Chinese outfit Sanan Optoelectronics, failed the certifications the company requires. According to a new report, the failure to pass the certification process could be related to patents or quality problems. Whatever the reason, Sanan isn't going to be supplying Apple just yet.
Apple currently uses miniLED screens in its 12.9-inch iPad Pro as well as the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro and it's thought that the technology will be used in other devices in due course. However, with Germany-based Ams Osram and Taiwan-based Epistar already on board, Apple requires a third partner to pass its certification to lighten the load. According to a DigiTimes report picked up by MacRumors, that's proving problematic with the Sanan certification process hitting an unconfirmed roadblock.
As Apple requires that its supply chain makers have sufficient tech licenses of their own or from others to avoid patent infringement, Sanan's failure to pass certification, besides quality problems, is possibly related to patent issues, the sources suggested.
Future Macs that could include miniLED screens include a redesigned MacBook Air and new iPads, all adding strain to Apple;'s existing infrastructure.
Right now the best Mac and iPad displays are miniLED and Apple will likely want to move as many machines over to the display technology as possible.
Kuo: Apple's AR/VR headset coming this year, but expect limited supplies
Apple's first mixed reality headset will still come in 2022, according to a new research note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Expectations are that the headset will ship in small quantities towards the end of the year, leaving the device difficult to get hold of for those who are keen to see what Apple has been working on.
Review: Rocketbook Core Smart Notebook is built for the digital age
Handwrite anything in this reusable notebook. Then scan and upload your notes to the cloud service of your choice in seconds.
Netflix will begin streaming 20 Russian TV channels to appease watchdog
Netflix will begin streaming 20 Russian state TV channels from March in a move that will be mandated for all streamers that have more than 100,000 daily users. The move comes after Roskomnadzor, the country's media watchdog, classified Netflix as an "audiovisual service" last week.
Get peace of mind with these great HomeKit smoke and CO detectors
So you've automated your lighting, your blinds, your thermostat, your dog's feeding schedule, etc. What's left? Well, why not add some smarts to your smoke detector with these HomeKit-enabled options?