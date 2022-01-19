Apple is working on fixing a bug in Safari that could allow websites to see other sites that you recently visited. However, the fix will require updates to iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey to be released.

The bug, shared by FingerprintJS last week, stems from the use of IndexedDB databases by websites. According to the initial report, it seems that Safari is allowing websites that use IndexedDB to see all other IndexedDB databases used during a browsing session. That could allow websites to see which other websites are being visited, for example.

You can see how the bug works and the data it could access in this video created by FingerprintJS.