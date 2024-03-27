Apple's iOS 18 could bring a new custom route option to Apple Maps later this year

If you're an Apple Maps user you might want to keep your eyes peeled for this fall's iOS 18 update if a new report turns out to be accurate. The report says that Apple may be readying a new custom route feature for the iPhone's default mapping software as part of the iOS 18 update.

While the Apple Maps app has long allowed people to get the route information for a desired destination, the route that the app provides is essentially set in stone. That could be set to change, however, giving people the chance to tweak the route themselves.

The change could allow people to choose roads that they prefer or avoid ones that they particularly dislike, for example, and it's a feature that has been requested before. It's also one that Google Maps offers although not via its iPhone app.

Going custom

MacRumors reports that it has reviewed code that suggests Apple is working on adding the new custom route option in the future. However, that code appears to be related to iOS 18 which means that iPhone owners will have to wait a while before they can take the feature for a spin. And even when it does arrive, not everyone will be able to use it.

"Apple has pushed an ‌iOS 18‌ file to its maps backend labeled 'CustomRouteCreation,' the report explains. "While not much is revealed by the file except for the name, it does mention that this upcoming feature will be limited to the United States at launch."

Apple is expected to preview the iOS 18 software update during its June WWDC 2024 event, but it won't be released to the public until the fall — likely alongside the arrival of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro.

