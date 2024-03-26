WWDC 2024 announced — iOS 18 and Apple's AI revelation to headline June 10 event

Apple has today announced that WWDC 2024 will take place from June 10, where the company is expected to unveil the latest across Apple's suite of software for iPhone, iPad, and beyond.

Apple's week-long developer conference will kick off with the customary keynote event at Apple Park on June 10. Here, Apple is expected to unveil iOS 18, macOS 15, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, and the next iteration of tvOS. Furthermore, Apple has confirmed that WWDC 2024 will spotlight the latest visionOS advancements, likely indicating that visionOS 2 is on the way.

Perhaps the most-anticipated announcement will be Apple's AI plans. According to multiple reports, Apple plans to jump on the artificial intelligence bandwagon with tools for the iPhone and beyond that will help users in their daily lives. That could include generative features for Pages and Keynote, Xcode prompts for developers, or even a much-needed upgrade to Siri.

Apple says WWDC 2024 will be free for all developers, and that devs and students will be able to celebrate in person at the June 10 event on opening day.

WWCC 2024 confirmed

As always, WWDC will also feature developer workshops and access to Apple experts, especially pertaining to the new software features Apple is expected to unveil.

It's possible, although unlikely, that Apple may also unveil new hardware alongside its software offerings. Previously the company has debuted new Mac products, however, the M3 MacBook Air launched in March, and there's no new MacBook Pro on the horizon. It's possible Apple's new iPad Air 6 and OLED iPad Pro could debut, but it's more likely these will be launched before WWDC takes place.

Apple hasn't confirmed the time for its customary WWDC keynote, although it usually takes place at 10 am PT. Developers who want to attend live at Apple Park can apply for tickets on Apple's Developer website and through the Apple Developer app.

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors