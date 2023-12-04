Zoom finally arrives on Apple TV, three years too late

Do you remember scheduling quick meetings from home using Zoom in 2020? Three years later, the Zoom app has surprisingly launched on Apple TV, offering quick and high-definition video conferencing well after its heyday.

As originally spotted by X user Sigjudge , the ‘Zoom - for Home TV’ app is now available to download and open. It has built-in calendar integration, making it easier to schedule meetings without conflict and the bigger screen of your Apple TV leaves more room for watching the chat and inviting friends.

Like other conferencing apps, it uses Continuity Camera, meaning you use an iPhone, like the iPhone 15 as a webcam and it comes with all the little upgrades you would expect from a fully-fledged app like a more seamless interface and the ability to join meetings with just a single button. It is smoother than the experience many would have gotten a few years ago and a better app than before, even if it's hard to think of many use cases that the FaceTime Apple TV app that launched this year wouldn’t be better for.

What took you so long? — iMore’s take

I used Zoom an awful lot back in the first Covid 19 lockdown in 2020. A mix of business-sided meetings and just a good excuse to schedule some time with friends, the app would find its way into my evenings frequently.

Zoom, with its relatively rudimentary meeting design thanks to the lack of any real special features and limited meeting time, meant that if you wanted to come along, you had to show up on time. It became an increasingly popular app around the COVID era, but its specific use case has faded years later. Nowadays, I’d much rather be part of a community with Discord or connect it to my online accounts with FaceTime, Microsoft Teams, or Google Meet.