Clipboard manager Maccy will turbocharge your cut and pasting
App lets you quickly search, and use previous clipboard items
MacOS (opens in new tab) ($9.99 / £9.99)
Want more apps? Check out our hand-picked lists:
- Best iPhone apps (opens in new tab)
- Best iPad apps (opens in new tab)
- Best macOS apps (opens in new tab)
- Best Apple Watch apps (opens in new tab)
Only being able to cut and paste a single piece of text or image at one time when working on a Mac can regularly feel like a hindrance to your workflow, particularly if you’re a coder or copy editor.
The good news is that help is at hand in the form of clipboard managers – apps or plugins that offer a much larger buffer for what you can copy, while also keeping a history of your clippings.
One of the best examples currently out there is Maccy, a minimalistic, open-source app that’s as snappy to use as its name.
Once running, Maccy keeps a list of what you copy at hand, letting you quickly navigate, search, and use previous clipboard contents via a simplistic window that uses native macOS UI.
Fuss-free and security conscious
Clipped items can be pinned at the top of the history list, while each item is designated a keyboard shortcut for superfast pasting without having to reach for your mouse.
Its ease of use is its clear strong point, but there are plenty of configuration options for those who wish to tailor it to their needs further, including options for clipboard history amount and preview size, For those who wish to delve even deeper, Maccy’s full source code is available at GitHub, meaning you can inspect or change the app and further tweak it to your needs.
It’s also security conscious - all the data is stored on your computer and never leaves it, while the app is also aware of password manager usage and won't log them in its history. Maccy also allows ignore lists to be set up to prevent passwords from being stored, and there’s an option to clear your history on exiting the program.
The App Store is awash with plenty of clipboard managers, with many options offered for free, but Maccy wins our vote for its speed, security, and no-fuss, distraction-free approach.
iMore's daily App of the Day post helps you find great apps you've never heard of on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch, curated each day by our expert team!
Get more iMore in your inbox!
Our news, reviews, opinions, and easy to follow guides can turn any iPhone owner into an Apple aficionado
Kevin Lynch is a London-born, Dublin-based writer and journalist.
He started out as a music writer in the late 1990s, before moving to the Daily Mirror to become the newspaper’s technology editor, during which time he wrote a weekly column that saw him chart the boom of consumer tech and gaming as well as the resurrection and rise of Apple Inc.
He has also served as editor of GuinnessWorldRecords.com (opens in new tab) and has been a member of the judging panel for the BAFTA British Academy Video Game Awards.