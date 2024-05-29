Every HomeKit user needs this iPhone app — Controller for HomeKit adds new Floor Plan feature to map out your smart home
You'll never lose a HomeKit accessory again.
If you're an Apple HomeKit user and have a smart home full of cameras, switches, bulbs, and more, it can be easy to sometimes forget exactly where some of them are. It's surprisingly easy to do, but an update to the popular Controller app might have the answer.
Controller for HomeKit has long been an option for people who want to be able to manage and control their HomeKit-compatible devices but its new version 7.0 update takes things to a whole new level.
It does that via the Floor Plan feature that uses your iPhone's LiDAR technology to create a real map of your actual home, and the results can be pretty impressive.
Putting your smart home on the map
The new app update is available for download via the App Store and while the Floor Plan feature isn't the only new addition, it's undoubtedly the standout one.
In a press release received by iMore, developer Acasa Software detailed exactly what people can expect from the new update. "The new Floor Plan offers users a revolutionary way to quickly and easily scan their house or apartment and create an impressive 3D model," we're told. "This 3D model can be enriched with buttons for direct device control, display of current sensor values, execution of scenes and workflows, as well as room navigation." The upshot of that? Controller users can create a new, visual overview of their home that makes it more intuitive when turning on lights and interacting with other HomeKit accessories.
You'll need an iPhone 12 or newer or a LiDAR-equipped iPad Pro to make the most of this update and use Floor Plan, while redesigned app screens and a new Floor Plan widget round out the big new features.
Those who already have the Controller app installed can grab the new update now. For everyone else, you can download the app from the App Store today.
