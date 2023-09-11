Get dog training tips from your wrist with this Apple Watch ready iPhone app
Obedience coaching and more for your furry friend.
WatchOS /iOS Free with in-app purchases
As anyone who has owned a puppy will attest, those initial few months of pet ownership will involve an overload of cuteness.
However, those feelings can quite often be superseded by despair when it becomes apparent just how much exercise, training and patience your new four-legged friend requires.
Any aid to helping you coach your new furry pal can become invaluable, and this iPhone app, and its corresponding Apple Watch companion in particular, stands out as one of the more useful applications we’ve seen.
Dogo Dog Training & Clicker offers a detailed program for basic obedience training such as recalling and sitting down. There’s also guidance for mastering more demanding tasks like walking to heel, fetching the leash and tricks as well as assistance in improving your pet’s fitness.
Get clicking with your Apple Watch
The iPhone app introduces you to the various commands via video tutorials. As any dog owner will know, you’ll often have your hands full during those sessions, so its handy to find you can also access the training prompts from your wrist via your Apple Watch.
Much of the coaching revolves around the app’s built in clicker, with a wide range of selectable sounds that you can use to create an association with your dog receiving a reward.
As most folk have their Phones or Apple Watch on them at all times, it means you’re not searching around for a separate clicker device, which in turn allows you to be more consistent with your prompts.
The app offers six different dog training programs in total: new dog, basic obedience, impulse control, staying active, strengthening friendship and a program for service or assistance dogs, while there’s also a basic social community for sharing pics and videos of your pet.
Subscriptions start at $9.99/£9.99a month or $99.99/£99.99 for a year, but the good news is that you can try the app for free for seven days.
