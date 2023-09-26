Get ready for Rome's golfing extravaganza with the official Ryder Cup iPhone app

It’s the tournament all golf fans have been waiting for, as Team Europe do battle once more against Team USA this week in Rome for the 44th Ryder Cup.

Taking place at the purpose-built Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Guidonia Montecelio, northeast of Rome, this year's edition of the biennial tournament sees captains Europe skipper Luke Donald wrestle back the trophy Zach Johnson and his Team USA side after the Americans triumphed in the 2021 edition.

With much of Friday's play taking place during work hours, fans of the sport may be eager to find a sneaky way of keeping up with all the action from Italy, and the official Ryder Cup iPhone app looks like the perfect means of covertly checking in on each round.

As well as breaking news and course guides, the app will also allow you to keep up to date with real time hole-by-hole scoring updates, live video and highlights.

Fantasy golf

The updated app also has a new Interactive Map and Player Locator, allowing you to track your favorite players while they're practicing or out on the course.

If you’re lucky enough to be in attendance, there’s also a whole section dedicated to navigating your way around the Marco Simone.

For those that want to delve a little deeper, there’s a clever new analytics tool that lets you view the outcome probability of upcoming shots that’s based on past player performance, lie of the ball and how various team pairings are impacting the competition.

If you fancy trying your hand at being a team captain, then the app also serves as the home of the official Fantasy Ryder Cup game.

Much like its Premier League soccer equivalent, you can create and join leagues with family and friends whilst competing against fellow competitors around the world.

The game lets you pick six players taking part in this year’s tournament for each Match Day. If your golfer is part of a winning match/pair, you earn 1 point. If your golfer is part of a tie, you earn .5 points, with up to three players trades between sessions. There’s a pretty decent main prize for the overall winner, with a trip to the 2025 Ryder Cup in New York up for grabs.