Get the lowdown on the Webb Ellis Cup and win prizes with the official Rugby World Cup iPhone app

With twenty teams from around the globe all set and ready to ruck for the Webb Ellis Cup, the 2023 Rugby World Cup looks set to be best edition of the tournament so far.

Taking place in nine different locations around France over seven weeks, the action kicks off this Friday, with the hosts taking on favorites New Zealand in the tournament curtain raiser at the Stade de France in Paris.

Reigning champions South Africa and Six Nations winners Ireland are also well backed for glory, while England come into to the tournament on a wretched run of just one win in their last five games.

If you’re looking to keep up with all the action and results from the tournament, then the Official Rugby World 2023 app is the go-to destination, offering results, player stats and match highlights.

If you’re looking to immerse yourself further, then the app also includes its own Fantasy game based the tournament.

Prizes to be won with Fantasy fun

Much like Fantasy EPL, players are given 100 credits to assemble their dream team of 15 players that are set to shine in France. You’ll then need to strategically manage their selections with unlimited transfers, allowing for tactical adjustments throughout the tournament.

Don’t stress if you’re new to either the Rugby World Cup, or indeed Fantasy sports games, as positional explainers and auto-fill functionality are available to ensure the game can be enjoyed by everyone.

Available in both English and French, you can join public global leagues or set up private leagues to compete in with pals, and there’s the added incentive of weekly prizes to the top three highest point scorers of each week, with the top three overall players of the game’s global leaderboard also set to win goodies.

If the Fantasy game isn’t your thing, you can also test your rugby expertise to the test with the RWC23 Predictor game that’s also built into the app.