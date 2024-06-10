Everything Apple announced at WWDC 2024: iOS 18, Apple Intelligence, and more
Here's everything Apple announced at WWDC 2024.
Apple has just concluded the keynote for WWDC 2024, announcing its brand new version of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS, as well as the hotly-anticipated Apple Intelligence. Missed the announcements or just want a refresher? Here's everything Apple unveiled at WWDC 2024.
Apple Intelligence and ChatGPT
At the heart of every upgrade this year is Apple Intelligence, the company's brand-new AI push. The new AI is built into every facet of iPhone, iPad, and Mac, with features that summarize your notifications, proofread messages, and more. It can also generate content such as generative pictures in Messages.
Apple's AI push also includes integration with ChatGPT 4.0 on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
- ChatGPT 4.0 is coming to iPhone, iPad, and Mac free with iOS 18 and beyond
- The era of Apple Intelligence is here — Apple AI unveiled at WWDC 2024
iOS 18
iOS 18 features new customization options for your Home Screen, updates to the Control Center app, and new Messaging features.
iPadOS 18
Along with iOS 18's best bits, iPadOS features updates to Pages, Numbers, and Keynote, and a new SharePlay feature that lets you screen share with other iPad users, even remotely controlling their device. A new Smart Script feature uses Apple Intelligence (AI) to make your handwriting with Apple Pencil more readable. iPad is also getting the Calculator app, and a new Math Notes feature.
macOS 15
macOS 15 is dubbed macOS Sequoia and features a brand new Password app, new tools to arrange your windows, and new upgrades to Safari.
watchOS 11
A big upgrade to watchOS brings significant new training metrics to help you manage your training load and avoid injuries, as well as adjustments to your Activity Rings on a per-day basis. There's a new Vitals app that checks your daily health status, and watchOS can even help track pregnancy.
visionOS 2
visionOS 2 features new controls, improved resolutions for the Mac external display feature, and a new Travel mode for trains.
tvOS 18, Audio, and Home
tvOS 18 features upgrades including a new InSight feature that gives you information about the show your watching, and support for 21:9 projectors. There's also a new portraits category for Screensavers. AirPods also feature new personalized spatial audio for gaming.
Apple TV Plus
Apple announced a ton of new seasons and shows coming to Apple TV Plus, including our first look at Severance Season 2!
We're covering the WWDC 2024 event as it happens. Follow WWDC 2024 LIVE here. Or check out our roundups for all the latest on the newly announced iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, visionOS 2, and Apple Intelligence.
