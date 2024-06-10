Everything Apple announced at WWDC 2024: iOS 18, Apple Intelligence, and more

Here's everything Apple announced at WWDC 2024.

Apple Intelligence
(Image credit: Apple)
WWDC 2024

Apple has just concluded the keynote for WWDC 2024, announcing its brand new version of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS, as well as the hotly-anticipated Apple Intelligence. Missed the announcements or just want a refresher? Here's everything Apple unveiled at WWDC 2024. 

Apple Intelligence and ChatGPT

AI

(Image credit: Apple)

At the heart of every upgrade this year is Apple Intelligence, the company's brand-new AI push. The new AI is built into every facet of iPhone, iPad, and Mac, with features that summarize your notifications, proofread messages, and more. It can also generate content such as generative pictures in Messages. 

Apple's AI push also includes integration with ChatGPT 4.0 on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. 

iOS 18

iOS 18

(Image credit: Apple)

iOS 18 features new customization options for your Home Screen, updates to the Control Center app, and new Messaging features. 

iPadOS 18

iPadOS 18

(Image credit: Apple)

Along with iOS 18's best bits, iPadOS features updates to Pages, Numbers, and Keynote, and a new SharePlay feature that lets you screen share with other iPad users, even remotely controlling their device. A new Smart Script feature uses Apple Intelligence (AI) to make your handwriting with Apple Pencil more readable. iPad is also getting the Calculator app, and a new Math Notes feature.

macOS 15

macOS Sequoia

(Image credit: Apple)

macOS 15 is dubbed macOS Sequoia and features a brand new Password app, new tools to arrange your windows, and new upgrades to Safari. 

watchOS 11

watchOS 11

(Image credit: Apple)

A big upgrade to watchOS brings significant new training metrics to help you manage your training load and avoid injuries, as well as adjustments to your Activity Rings on a per-day basis. There's a new Vitals app that checks your daily health status, and watchOS can even help track pregnancy. 

visionOS 2

wwdc

(Image credit: Apple)

visionOS 2 features new controls, improved resolutions for the Mac external display feature, and a new Travel mode for trains. 

tvOS 18, Audio, and Home

Apple TV

(Image credit: Apple)

tvOS 18 features upgrades including a new InSight feature that gives you information about the show your watching, and support for 21:9 projectors. There's also a new portraits category for Screensavers. AirPods also feature new personalized spatial audio for gaming. 

Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus WWDC

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple announced a ton of new seasons and shows coming to Apple TV Plus, including our first look at Severance Season 2!

