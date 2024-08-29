iOS 18.1 beta 3 arrives with long-awaited 'Clean Up' AI feature in Photos — here's how to use it

iOS 18.1 beta 3 launched on August 29, including a new 'Clean Up' tool in Apple's Photos app, powered by Apple Intelligence.

First showcased at WWDC in June, Apple's yearly developer conference, Apple Intelligence is the company's initiative to enhance its software suite with AI-powered features. The 'Clean Up' tool allows users to remove objects from a photo's background by simply drawing a circle around the area they want to change.

This tool works on any photo stored in the Photos app, so if you want to remove something from a photo taken in 2015, you can do it. It's worth noting that you can also use 'Clean Up' in iPadOS 18.1 beta 3 and macOS Sequoia 15.1 beta 3.

Another feature in this latest beta release is the expansion of Notification Summaries to other apps beyond Mail and Messages. This means Apple Intelligence will now group up new notifications from any app, including third-party ones, summarise each one, and display it on your iPhone's lock screen.

Apple says iOS 18.1 will arrive later this year for compatible iPhones, with Apple Intelligence coming as part of iOS 18.1 for U.S. users to begin with.

How to use Clean Up in Photos

(Image credit: Future)

As long as you're running iOS 18.1 beta 3, iPadOS 18.1 beta 3, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 beta 3, you can use the 'Clean Up' feature in Apple's Photos app — here's how:

Go to any photo in the Photos app, then press Edit .

. A notification will pop up, explaining that it needs to 'download the models' for the feature.

will pop up, explaining that it needs to 'download the models' for the feature. Once it's finished, simply use your finger, or Apple Pencil when using iPadOS 18.1 to draw a circle over an object you want to remove.

over an object you want to remove. After a few seconds, the object you've highlighted will be gone!

Bang, and the object is gone! 'Clean Up' could easily become the standout feature of Apple Intelligence once it's made available to U.S. users later this year. The tool's appeal lies in its simplicity of drawing a circle around an object in a photo, and it's removed in seconds.

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you're on the beta, give it a try with a bunch of photos and share your results in the iMore Forums.